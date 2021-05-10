REPORT: Aaron Rodgers Is ‘Dug In’ On Being Traded

It sounds like Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is refusing to budge on his trade request.

According to Bleacher Report, Jeremy Fowler said during a recent ESPN appearance that the NFL MVP is “dug in” on getting the hell out of Green Bay. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fowler stated the following in part about the situation in Green Bay:

The Packers are still actively looking for solutions here; they’re trying to keep an open line of communication with Aaron Rodgers and his agent, Dave Dunn. So, no traction in the short term. But many people around the league believe Aaron Rodgers is indeed ‘dug in,’ and there’s a belief by some that he wants to be out West. Denver is a team that’s buzzing in league circles.

It really does seem like there’s zero shot this situation is resolved before the start of the upcoming season. That means Rodgers has two likely outcomes.

He can either retire, which seems like a very real option on the table, or he can hope to be traded. Playing for the Packers again seems like a ship that has sailed.

If Aaron Rodgers retires (to host Jeopardy or just retire), he would have to repay the team $11.5M this year and $11.5M if he remains retired next year — all from his signing bonus. Unless the situation is repaired to his liking, this is a serious consideration, I’m told. https://t.co/kEQwpexqX0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2021

Things can change quickly in the NFL, and this entire situation is proof of that fact. Ever since Adam Schefter dropped the bomb that Rodgers has wanted out, the organization and their star QB have been pretty much in open war.

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Turns Down Gigantic Contract Offer From The Packers For One Simple Reason https://t.co/FVFDzweugT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 5, 2021

We’ll see what happens, but I’m still convinced that Rodgers’s time in Green Bay is over. At this point it’s just a matter of when he gets shipped out of time.