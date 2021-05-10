REPORT: Rap Star J. Cole Will Play In The Basketball Africa League

Rapper J. Cole is reportedly headed to the Basketball Africa League.

According to Shams Charania, the music superstar has reached a deal to play for Patriots B.B.C. in Rwanda. His first game will be Sunday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

J. Cole is expected to play between three and six games.

Sources: American rap star J. Cole is signing a deal in the Basketball Africa League with Rwanda’s Patriots B.B.C. J. Cole will play 3-to-6 games, the first of which on Sunday vs. Nigeria. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 10, 2021

J. Cole is one of two import signings by Rwanda’s Patriots B.B.C. team in Basketball Africa League, joining former NC State star Brandon Costner. Album drops on Friday. First pro basketball game in FIBA/NBA league on Sunday. https://t.co/gXytKIDQvN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 10, 2021

There’s been some growing hype surrounding the BAL with games set to get started here pretty soon, and the league seems to have some potential.

Clearly, the NBA wants to make a bigger impact in Africa, and getting a great league going could pay off huge dividends down the road.

Bringing J. Cole into the fold is a great way to generate some serious headlines. He’s also no joke on the court.

Now, he’s not going to do anything in an NBA game, but the man knows how to play basketball. I’ll be fascinated to see what he does in the pros over in Africa.

The BAL is off to a hot start, and people will certainly be paying attention to see how the rap star does.