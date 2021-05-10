Ryan Sheckler Says He Wasted More Than $1 Million On Bottle Service, Penthouse Suites And Flying Private

American skateboarder Ryan Sheckler was apparently very reckless with his spending habits in his younger days.

During a recent interview with Graham Bensinger, the former phenom admitted that he blew more than $1 million on “bottle service, tables at clubs, penthouse suites and flying private.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He also admitted that he very much regrets his foolish spending habits from his younger years. You can listen to his full comments below.

One of my biggest pet peeves in life is people who tell others how to spend and save money. Unless you’re independently rich and an expert with money, I don’t want to hear it.

I really try to bite my tongue when I see people acting like idiots with cash.

Having said that, sometimes you just need to stop people from blowing their futures. I have no idea how much money Sheckler has left seeing as how he made a ton during his prime, but you can tell in the interview how rattled and bothered he is by the way he spent money.

That’s a really bad sign. That’s a dude with some serious financial regrets.

Save your money, folks. That expensive bottle of champagne just isn’t worth it. Busch Light will get the job done just fine.