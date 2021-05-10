Seth Rogen Says He Has No Plans Of Working With James Franco In The Future After Allegations Of Misconduct

Seth Rogen’s time working with James Franco might be over.

Rogen and Franco have starred in multiple movies together, including the hit films “Pineapple Express” and “This is the End.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

However, after Franco has faced allegations from women of misconduct and inappropriate behavior, Rogen and Franco might not be seen on the same screen for a long time.

According to ComingSoon.Net, Rogen discussed the situation with the Sunday Times, and he touched on a 2018 interview where he said he would keep working with his friend.

“I also look back to that interview in 2018 where I comment that I would keep working with James, and the truth is that I have not and I do not plan to right now,” Rogen explained to the Sunday Times.

Rogen also said, “What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that.”

Seth Rogen says he doesn’t plan to work with James Franco again after sexual misconduct allegations “I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it” (via @thesundaytimes) pic.twitter.com/svV9dpx0tn — Culture Crave ???? (@CultureCrave) May 9, 2021

Obviously, Rogen has to do what he thinks is best for himself, and he clearly doesn’t think Franco is a guy he wants to be associated with on the big screen.

That’s the decision he’s made, and it sounds like he’s sticking with it.

It’ll be interesting to see if Rogen ever reverses his stance because Franco and him have been legendary on screen together over the past several years.

Now, it’s all over.