‘No One Can Be Woke Enough’: Dave Chappelle And Joe Rogan Rip ‘Woke Ideology,’ Defend Elon Musk

Comedian Dave Chappelle and podcast host Joe Rogan tore into “woke ideology” during Friday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Responding to the people who had voiced outrage over “Saturday Night Live” guest host Elon Musk — Tesla CEO and founder of SpaceX — Rogan and Chappelle questioned whether those people were going about making their criticisms in an effective manner. (RELATED: ‘Enjoy Yourselves, Motherf**kers’: Dave Chappelle Sounds Off On Coronavirus)

WATCH:

Joe Rogan and Dave Chappelle defend Elon Musk, slam woke SNL pic.twitter.com/cg7d9usBjv — Barrett Wilson (@BarrettWilson6) May 10, 2021

Over the course of a wide-ranging three-hour interview, the conversation turned to Musk. Chappelle, who had met Musk before, said that he had always found him to be kind. “I teased him about being the richest man on earth, and he took it with good humor,” he told Rogan.

Rogan went on to note that Musk had once been called “cheap” for donating over $100 million, saying, “I saw an article that said Elon Musk donated $150 million to some charity and they called him a cheapskate.”

“That’s hilarious,” Chappelle replied.

“How hilarious is that?” Rogan continued.

“Well, wait ’til they see when I’m a billionaire,” Chapelle joked. “Get ready for this cheapskate. No, my brother.”

Rogan went on to say the “knucklehead article” was poorly written, saying that the ultimate goal appeared to be forcing everyone to comply with the ideology — the “woke ideology,” as Chappelle called it.

“Like you said, no one can be woke enough. I’m torn, because I like a warrior for a good cause, but I’m really into tactics. You’re not gonna nag people into behaving in a way that’s — In fact, if you continue with this tone, even if you’re right, you’ll be very hard to hear,” Chappelle concluded.

LISTEN TO THE FULL PODCAST HERE: