Woman Who Had Sex With Undercover Cop In UK Says She Considers The Encounter Rape

An undercover police officer in the United Kingdom has been accused of lying during an investigation after a woman said she now considers their former relationship rape, according to The Guardian.

The woman, identified only as “Madeleine,” alleged that the police spy, Vince Miller, lied to get her into the sexual relationship toward the end of her abusive marriage, The Guardian reported Monday. She added that the undercover officer had allegedly betrayed her trust and that she now regards their relationship as rape, according to the outlet.

Sir John Mitting, a retired judge, is investigating the allegations against Miller as part of a broader inquiry into officers who spied on U.K. political groups, The Guardian reported. (RELATED: Two St. Louis Police Officers Charged With Rape And Sexual Assault Of Four Women)

As an undercover officer, Miller spied on the Socialist Workers Party between 1976 and 1979. He said that he had four “one night stands” with different women during that period and has denied the allegations of his accuser, according to The Guardian.

The inquiry recently heard that another undercover officer fathered a child with an activist he met in the 1980s while using the alias “Alan Bond,” The Guardian reported.

In April, allegations surfaced that senior police officers in the U.K. “encouraged or tolerated” undercover officers having sexual relationships with activists as recently as the early 2000s, BBC News reported.

Miller is set to present evidence in his defense on May 11, according to The Guardian.