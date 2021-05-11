Alex Blandino And Luis Oviedo Have A Stand-Off During The National Anthem

Alex Blandino and Luis Oviedo shared an awesome moment during their Monday night game.

The outfielder for the Cincinnati Reds and the pitcher for Pittsburgh Pirates both refused to stop standing during the national anthem, and it was a great moment to see. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. You’re going to love it.

Well, I imagine both of these men will now be required to give hostage statements to the media about why they refused to stop standing for the anthem.

You can’t have that these days! Didn’t they get the memo that standing is no longer fashionable in pro sports?

Didn’t they get the memo that once you’re a multi-millionaire athlete you’re supposed to take a knee and then trash the country that helped enrich you?

In some sort of competition, Alex Blandino and a Pirates player are competing to see who can stay on the field after the National Anthem the longest. It’s been five minutes. pic.twitter.com/8BXkFo65KK — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) May 10, 2021

I hope you can sense my sarcasm because I’m pouring it on about as thick as I can. In all seriousness, it’s great to see two guys who love the national anthem to the point they have a standing contest over it.

I’m not sure I ever thought we’d see something like this happen in the post-Kaepernick era.

Props to both of them for giving the fans a cool moment.