REPORT: Alex Rodriguez Is ‘Shocked’ That Jennifer Lopez Has ‘Moved On’ With Ben Affleck

Baseball star Alex Rodriguez reportedly was “shocked” that ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez had allegedly moved on with actor Ben Affleck.

Rodriguez and Lopez ended their engagement in April and the “On The Floor” actress was spotted spending time with Affleck by the end of the same month.

“A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on,” a source told E! News in a report published Monday. “He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him.” (RELATED: Matt Damon, Long-Time Friend Of Ben Affleck, Reacts To Romance Rumors With Jennifer Lopez)

It really doesn’t seem like a reunion between Rodriguez and Lopez is likely since the singer was allegedly spotted vacationing with Affleck in Montana, as previously reported.

Lopez announced the end of her relationship with Rodriguez after postponing the couple’s wedding multiple times.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the couple said in a statement, People magazine reported. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”