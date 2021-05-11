Biden Announces Free Lyft, Uber Vaccine Rides

The Biden administration announced a new program Tuesday in which ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft will give free rides to anyone who needs a ride to get vaccinated.

We’re working hard to ensure transportation is less of a barrier when it comes to getting a COVID-19 vaccine. And I’m excited to share that starting May 24th, Uber and Lyft will offer everyone in America free rides to vaccination sites. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 11, 2021

“As part of this historic commitment, Lyft and Uber will promote rides to and from tens of thousands of vaccination sites through their apps,” the White House press release states. Uber and Lyft confirmed to The Daily Caller that each company is funding the respective rides.

Uber and Lyft riders can select a vaccination site closest to them on the app and follow the directions to redeem their ride, the press release states. The feature launches in on May 24 and runs until July 4. (RELATED: McDonald’s Partners With White House To Place Vaccine Ads On Its Coffee Cups, Delivery Stickers)

“Lyft and Uber are eliminating a potential barrier and driving America closer to the President’s goal of getting 70% of the U.S. adult population with at least one shot by July 4th,” the press release stated.

About 35% of the U.S. population, or 116 million Americans, are fully vaccinated, according to Google Data.

The press release also states that the Biden administration is launching a partnership between federal retail pharmacy partners and community colleges to provide on-site clinics for students, staff and communities.

Immediate funding is also available to “state territorial, Tribal and local governments for community outreach and engagement to connect people to vaccinations.”