Legendary Ole Miss Quarterback Chad Kelly Is Working Out For The Packers

The Green Bay Packers are bringing in Chad Kelly for a workout.

According to Tom Pelissero, the legendary Ole Miss passer will be at the team’s rookie mini-camp this upcoming weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The #Packers are bringing in QBs Kurt Benkert and Chad Kelly for this weekend’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, per sources. As Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst noted after the draft, they’d need an extra arm or two with only 2 QBs on the roster. Benkert, Kelly get a look first. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 10, 2021

Kelly last played for the Colts, and was drafted by Denver. Despite being an unreal athlete and a great college quarterback, he hasn’t found the same success just yet in the NFL.

Now, he’ll get a chance to do it with the Packers.

Chad Kelly took off and runs 33 yards for a #Colts TD pic.twitter.com/CVCh8yxpM4 — Gabriel Schray (@schrayguy) August 9, 2019

Swag Kelly joining the Packers amid all the chaos with Aaron Rodgers would be an outstanding roster decision.

Over the past decade, he’s without a doubt one of the biggest names in all of college football. He upset Alabama during his playing days with the Rebels, and he had an all-time attitude/chip on his shoulder.

Never forget that Chad Kelly, who is trying out with the Packers this weekend, threw one of the most insane TD passes in history to beat Alabama ????pic.twitter.com/azFdYHQT44 — BroBible (@BroBible) May 10, 2021

Will Kelly make the Packers? I have no idea, but I’m definitely pulling for it to happen. Football is simply better when Kelly is flying high. That’s just a fact.