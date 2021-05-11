Editorial

Legendary Ole Miss Quarterback Chad Kelly Is Working Out For The Packers

The Green Bay Packers are bringing in Chad Kelly for a workout.

According to Tom Pelissero, the legendary Ole Miss passer will be at the team’s rookie mini-camp this upcoming weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Kelly last played for the Colts, and was drafted by Denver. Despite being an unreal athlete and a great college quarterback, he hasn’t found the same success just yet in the NFL.

Now, he’ll get a chance to do it with the Packers.

Swag Kelly joining the Packers amid all the chaos with Aaron Rodgers would be an outstanding roster decision.

Over the past decade, he’s without a doubt one of the biggest names in all of college football. He upset Alabama during his playing days with the Rebels, and he had an all-time attitude/chip on his shoulder.

Will Kelly make the Packers? I have no idea, but I’m definitely pulling for it to happen. Football is simply better when Kelly is flying high. That’s just a fact.