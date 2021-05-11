NYT Claims ‘There Have Been No Long Lines’ For Gas As People Post Photos, Videos Of Long Lines For Gas

The New York Times claimed Tuesday morning that there have not been any long lines for gas following the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, but photos and videos posted on social media show a different story.

“Colonial Pipeline, a vital U.S. fuel artery that was shut down by a cyberattack, said it hoped to restore most operations by the end of the week,” the Times said on Twitter. “Since the shutdown, there have been no long lines or major price hikes for gas.”

Colonial Pipeline, a vital U.S. fuel artery that was shut down by a cyberattack, said it hoped to restore most operations by the end of the week. Since the shutdown, there have been no long lines or major price hikes for gas. Here’s what to know. https://t.co/kX58tBAd78 — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 11, 2021

Videos circulated on social media showing long lines for gas, and #gasshortage trended on Twitter because of the number of places out of fuel. (RELATED: Tuesday Noon Dispatch: Pipeline Attack Leads To Panic Buying And Gas Shortages)

Gas stations are running out, Plymouth NC lines are around the building. 4 stations are out. #gasshortage pic.twitter.com/TcIwRpCsBG — Fly on the wall (@Huge2na) May 11, 2021

I was lucky to get some gas today, had to wait an hour in line #GasShortage ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/AYWBq9fGkq — Lin (@LinderlyB) May 11, 2021

Almost 20 minutes in line and in so close to being able to wait in line at an actual pump! #GasShortage pic.twitter.com/F8arF3ZVBG — John Knoop (@Knoopacabra) May 11, 2021

This is the line for gas at the Costco in Apex, NC. #gasshortage pic.twitter.com/g75IOUc31s — Amy Lovato (@amyvlovato) May 11, 2021

This is crazy. I stopped for gas just now having no idea what was happening. It’s out. People here told me they’d been to other stations and found the same. pic.twitter.com/7LDVdUXPo4 — Greg Suskin (@GSuskinWSOC9) May 11, 2021

Democratic North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order Monday declaring a state of emergency in response to the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack. He said in a statement that the declaration “will help North Carolina prepare for any potential motor vehicle fuel supply interruptions across the state and ensure motorists are able to have access to fuel.”

The Colonial Pipeline, which transports more than 100 million gallons of fuel each day between Houston and New York City and provides more than half of the east coast’s fuel supply, was forced to shut down its entire network Friday after a cyberattack. The ransomware attack was one of the largest ever reported, and experts warned of the possibility of an impending fuel shortage.

“The federal government is working actively to assess the implications of this incident, avoid disruption to supply, and help the company restore pipeline operations as quickly as possible,” a White House spokesperson told CNN. President Joe Biden was informed of the incident Saturday morning.