REPORT: Legendary Hawaii QB Colt Brennan Dies At The Age Of 37

Legendary college quarterback Colt Brennan has reportedly died.

According to HawaiiNewsNow.com, the former prolific Hawaii passer has died at the age of 37. The cause of death isn’t known at this time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#BREAKING: Former @HawaiiFootball quarterback Colt Brennan has died at 37, sources tell @HawaiiNewsNow. — Ian Scheuring (@IanScheuring) May 11, 2021

This is nothing short of absolutely tragic. Brennan was one of the most entertaining passers in college football history, and he’s now passed onto the other side at the age of 37.

I’m literally at a loss for words right now.

Shocking and breaking news out of Hawaii: Heisman finalist and multiple NCAA record holder Colt Brennan has died https://t.co/clnTJa7jS0 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) May 11, 2021

He dominated in the WAC while playing for Hawaii, and he elevated the program to a level that fans had never dreamed of achieving before.

Following his career in college, he bounced around the pros a bit in the NFL and CFL, but never found the same success.

Former @HawaiiFootball quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate Colt Brennan has died, per family #HawaiiFootball #StarAdvertiser — Stephen Tsai (@StephenTsai) May 11, 2021

Brennan dying at the age of 37 is nothing short of shocking. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult time.