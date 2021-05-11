Editorial

REPORT: Legendary Hawaii QB Colt Brennan Dies At The Age Of 37

HONOLULU, HI - SEPTEMBER 3: Quarterback Colt Brennan #15 of the University of Hawai'i at Manoa Warriors passes the ball against the University of Southern California Trojans at Aloha Stadium on September 3, 2005 in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Trojans won 63-17. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Legendary college quarterback Colt Brennan has reportedly died.

According to HawaiiNewsNow.com, the former prolific Hawaii passer has died at the age of 37. The cause of death isn’t known at this time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is nothing short of absolutely tragic. Brennan was one of the most entertaining passers in college football history, and he’s now passed onto the other side at the age of 37.

I’m literally at a loss for words right now.

He dominated in the WAC while playing for Hawaii, and he elevated the program to a level that fans had never dreamed of achieving before.

Following his career in college, he bounced around the pros a bit in the NFL and CFL, but never found the same success.

Brennan dying at the age of 37 is nothing short of shocking. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult time.