‘Exactly What We Should Do’: Trump Releases Statement Praising UK Voter ID Proposal

American Conservative Union Holds Annual Conference In Florida

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Taylor Giles Contributor
Former President Donald Trump issued a statement Thursday regarding the United Kingdom’s voter ID proposal.

“This is exactly what we should do in the United States, unlike the Democrats who want to abolish Voter ID laws with passing their horrible HR 1 Bill,” the statement read.

The voter ID proposal is one of Boris Johnson’s plans to reform the country’s election laws, according to The Independent.

“Showing ID to vote is a reasonable approach to combat the inexcusable potential for voter fraud in our current system and to strengthen the integrity of our elections,” an official spokesman for Johnson said,  The Independent reported.

“All States should pass Voter ID laws along with many other fair and comprehensive election reforms,” Trump went on to say in the statement. “The people are demanding real reform!” (RELATED: Poll: 75% Of Likely US Voters Support Voter ID, Including 60% Of Democrats)

Trump recently criticized the Republican-led voting law passed in Georgia for being “too weak.” The former president claimed that Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was afraid of potentially being called racist, which led to a weaker bill.