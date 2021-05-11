‘The Free And The Happy’: Rob Lowe Celebrates 31 Years Of Sobriety

Rob Lowe celebrated 31 years being “drug and alcohol free” on Monday with a sweet message to his family.

“Today I have 31 years drug and alcohol free,” the 57-year-old actor captioned his post on Instagram. The comments were noted by People magazine. (RELATED: Rob Lowe Throws On Some Gear To Assist Firefighters In California)

“I want to give thanks to everyone walking this path with me, and welcome anyone thinking about joining us; the free and the happy,” he added. “And a big hug to my family for putting up with me!! Xoxo.” (RELATED: Heather Locklear Celebrates One Year Of Sobriety With Post About How Life ‘Goes On’ No Matter How Bad Things Get)

The “Parks and Recreation” star included a picture of himself riding a bike on the beach while barefoot. In the comments next to the post was a string of congratulatory messages, including one from the superstar actor’s youngest son, John Owen, 26.

“So proud of you, dad. Love you,” John’s message read, with a heart emoji.

The “St. Elmo’s Fire” star has been open in the past about his recovery with substance abuse since 1990.

“You have to want to do it,” Lowe explained during an interview with “Today” last year. “I do a lot of work with adolescents who are struggling with drugs and alcohol and their parents. And that’s the thing I always tell them is that, unfortunately, no one can get healthy for their job or for their relationship or because of their court case, or because of Mom or Dad or a sister or brother. They can only do it when they want to do it.”

“It’s really simple and it can be very demoralizing, but it’s not going to happen,” he added. “So I wanted to do it. I was done, I was ready, I did it and got into recovery. And recovery really does work for people who work it.”