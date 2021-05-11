US

Some Americans Report Local Stations Squeezed Out Of Gas In Wake Of Pipeline Attack

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Michael Ginsberg General Assignment Reporter
Drivers in the Southeastern United States reported gas shortages and station shutdowns in the wake of a cyber attack that shut down a major pipeline.

More than 7% of Virginia stations were out of gas Tuesday, as demand spiked nearly 20% nationwide, according to industry tracker GasBuddy. Industry experts cited the Friday DarkSide hack on the Colonial Pipeline and panic buying as causes for the shortage.

The Colonial Pipeline transports 45% of the oil used by East Coast states, from Texas to New York. The White House is monitoring the shutdown, and President Joe Biden has been repeatedly briefed on the national security implications of the hacking, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. (RELATED: The Department Of Transportation Is Investing Nearly $30 Million To Beef Up Cybersecurity)

Panic buying and a decrease in supply have led to many stations selling out by early Tuesday morning.

Demand spiked 40% between Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia Monday. All five states receive oil transported by the Colonial Pipeline.

 


Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency.

Gas and oil transportation is not expected to be fully restored until the end of the week, Colonial Pipeline announced.