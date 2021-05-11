IHOP Saga Continues: Adam Sandler Shows Up At Event To Meet Hostess That Accidentally Turned Him Away

Actor Adam Sandler continued the IHOP saga by showing up to the #MilkshakeMonday event put on after a video of the actor not getting seated at the chain restaurant went viral.

Sandler even met up with the hostess who accidentally turned him away in a TikTok video that went viral. Dayanna Rodas shared footage of herself not recognizing Sandler and telling him there was a 30 minute wait. The actor ended up leaving the establishment.

“Couldn’t have been more excited!!” Rodas captioned her newest video on TikTok, which showed her meeting Sandler.

WATCH:

IHOP turned the moment into an event for charity by creating #MilkshakeMonday. Milkshakes because Sandler had claimed he had just asked the hostess if milkshakes were included in a special the restaurant had been running at the time. (RELATED: IHOP Worker Doesn’t Recognize Adam Sandler, Turns Him Away)

“Sure, we didn’t recognize a famous comedian recently, but we surely can’t ignore his request for all-you-can-drink milkshakes,” the restaurant wrote on Twitter, while announcing the event. “So #MilkshakeMonday is coming to Long Island on 5/10.”

I wasn’t sure if Sandler was going to show up to the event since IHOP wouldn’t even name him in the promos. The restaurant made it pretty clear that he was not involved with the event in any way.

Keeping up with Sandler and his love for IHOP milkshakes has been fun though.