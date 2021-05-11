John Mulaney Reportedly Uses Time In Rehab As Jokes For Latest Stand-Up Show

Comedian John Mulaney reportedly used his experience in rehab as fodder for his jokes during his latest stand up comedy show.

Rolling Stone editor David Fear characterized Mulaney’s show as “hilarious,” but also “harrowing” in a tweet shared Monday.

So John Mulaney at City Winery was…intense. 90 mins that was mostly processing his intervention and rehab experience. Remarkably raw, vulnerable, personal. “When I’m alone, I realize I’m with the person who tried to kill me.” Hilarious, harrowing, brave, historic. — David Fear (@davidlfear) May 11, 2021

“So John Mulaney at City Winery was…intense,” he tweeted. “90 mins that was mostly processing his intervention and rehab experience. Remarkably raw, vulnerable, personal.”

“‘When I’m alone, I realize I’m with the person who tried to kill me,”‘ Fear recalled Mulaney saying during the show. (RELATED: REPORT: John Mulaney Checks Into Rehab Center)

Another writer claimed she thought Mulaney presented an “excellent mixture of humor and honesty.”

Mulaney checked himself into a 60-day rehab program in Pennsylvania back in December. Following his rehab experience, Mulaney chose to divorce his wife of six years, as previously reported.

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” his wife told Page Six in a statement through her representative. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”