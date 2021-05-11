Editorial

Mike Greenberg Says Jon Gruden Would ‘Do Anything’ To Trade For Aaron Rodgers

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg thinks the Raiders could be a landing spot for Aaron Rodgers.

It seems like Rodgers and the Packers are almost certainly headed for a split, and the main question at this point is where the star quarterback ends up. According to the ESPN pundit, the Raiders make a lot of sense. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During a recent episode of “Get Up,” Greenberg cited his relationship with the Raiders head coach and said it’s his “belief that Jon Gruden will do anything and would give anything to get Aaron Rodgers.”

You can watch his full comments below.

Aaron Rodgers teaming up with Jon Gruden would be must-watch content. That’s the kind of duo that could set the NFL on fire.

Despite the fact that I’m not a huge Rodgers guy and I hate the Packers, I think Gruden is a genius. At the very least, he’s entertaining as all hell.

Give him one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and all bets are off.

Will it happen? At this point, anyone who says they know for sure where Rodgers is headed is just straight up lying or guessing at best.

However, from a pure fun standpoint, Gruden and Rodgers on the same sideline would be electric.