See The First Photo Of Leonardo DiCaprio In ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’

The first look at “Killers of the Flower Moon” has been released.

The highly-anticipated film from Martin Scorsese starring Leonardo DiCaprio will follow the story events of Osage Nation members being murdered in the 1920s. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

In the first photo released from the film, DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, who plays his love interest in the film, are shown sitting at a table. DiCaprio also has a very nervous look on his face.

I can’t tell you all how pumped I am for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which is being made by Apple.

The film is combining two of the most powerful people in all of Hollywood again, and Jesse Plemons is also in the cast.

Add in the fact it’s a true story, and it’s not hard to understand why people are excited.

Jesse Plemons to Star in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ https://t.co/QGz7jRDNh2 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 17, 2021

While there’s no official release date just yet, there’s zero chance it gets here in 2021. That means we’ll be waiting until 2022 to see Leo’s newest film.

Given the hype surrounding “Killers of the Flower Moon,” it better be damn good.

Also, check out this outrageous tweet from the New York Post about DiCaprio being unrecognizable in his new role. Hands down one of the funniest and stupidest tweets that I’ve seen in a long time.

Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable in first photos of new Scorsese film https://t.co/IZ08MWqbT8 pic.twitter.com/N7TFJyrsSs — New York Post (@nypost) May 10, 2021

