Black Man Disguised Himself As White Guy To Go On Burglary Spree, Police Say

Police arrested a black man who they say disguised himself as a white guy to commit a series of burglaries in the Los Angeles area.

Beverly Hills Police Department arrested 30-year-old Rockim Prowell on May 2 after officers conducted a traffic stop on Prowell and noticed a series of items related to burglaries.

Prowell had a “face mask and other items located in the car [which] connected him to residential burglaries” in the Beverly Hills area on July 20 of last year and April 20, 2021, police said. In both cases, Prowell stole flat-screen televisions, police said. The license plates on the vehicles were also stolen, according to police.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Station linked Prowell to seven burglaries in their area and said it was suspicious that in all surveillance videos, Prowell’s mouth was open, according to Fox 11. (RELATED: Man Who Told Police He Wanted To Sexually Assault A Mom Of Four In Her Home Charged With Burglary)

“It was odd this burglar’s mouth was always open when seen on video surveillance. When he was caught breaking into another home we discovered why.”

Police later conducted a search of his home where they found “stolen items” connecting Prowell to other residential burglaries, noting they believe Prowell is responsible for “numerous residential burglaries” in the Southern California area.

Prowell has been charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of grand theft and one count of vandalism.