McDonald’s Partners With White House To Place Vaccine Ads On Its Coffee Cups, Delivery Stickers

In partnership with the White House, McDonald’s is redesigning its McCafe cups and delivery seal stickers to feature the slogan “We Can Do This,” CNN Business reported Tuesday.

The slogan, created by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), is supposed to promote vaccine assurance, according to CNN Business. McDonald’s new design also has a website address (vaccines.gov) that will be placed on approximately 50 million cups over the course of several weeks. (RELATED: McDonald’s Gives 90s Haircut Lessons At ‘Golden M’ Barber In Sweden)

“We all want to protect ourselves and our loved ones and be together with our communities again,” said Genna Gent, McDonald’s USA vice president for global public policy and government relations, in a statement. “McDonald’s is excited to be doing our part for the people we serve, providing them with simple information that can help keep them safe.”

The Biden administration launched the $250 million “We Can Do This” campaign in March.

“Getting vaccinated is easy. More than 150 million people have already gotten at least one dose of vaccine, and millions more are getting vaccinated every day,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said Tuesday. “Thanks to McDonalds, people will now be able to get trusted information about vaccines when they grab a cup of coffee or order a meal. Ending this pandemic requires all of us working together to do our part, including encouraging our friends and family to get vaccinated. This effort will help more people make informed decisions about their health and learn about steps they can take to protect themselves and their communities.”