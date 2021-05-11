Medina Spirit Cleared To Run In Preakness, Baffert Admits To Using Ointment Containing Banned Steroid

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit was cleared to run in the Preakness Stakes following his failed drug test.

For Medina Spirit to run in the Preakness Stakes, Maryland Jockey Club and 1/St Racing claimed trainer Bob Baffert would be required to adhere to a “binding commitment” of sharing test results to the public, CNBC reported Tuesday.

Horse racing-Medina Spirit cleared to compete in Preakness Stakes https://t.co/ronviJJTtp pic.twitter.com/ujdCIQnE9O — Reuters (@Reuters) May 11, 2021

Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win was called into question after the horse tested positive for betamethasone, as previously reported.

Baffert admitted to using an ointment that contained the banned steroid Tuesday. (RELATED: Hall Of Fame Trainer Bob Baffert Blames ‘Cancel Culture’ For Kentucky Derby Winner’s Failed Drug Test)

“I had him checked out by my veterinarian who recommended the use of an anti-fungal ointment called Otomax,” Baffert said in a statement to the Louisville Courier Journal. “The veterinary recommendation was to apply this ointment daily to give the horse relief, help heal the dermatitis and prevent it from spreading.”

Baffert claimed Medina Spirit was treated with the ointment once a day leading up to the day before the Kentucky Derby.

“While we do not know definitively that this was the source of the alleged 21 picograms found in Medina Spirit’s post-race blood sample, and our investigation is continuing, I have been told by equine pharmacology experts that this could explain the test results,” Baffert’s statement continued. “As such, I wanted to be forthright about this fact as soon as I learned of this information … I intend to continue to investigate and I will continue to be transparent.”

Baffert previously blamed cancel culture for the review of Medina Spirit’s failed drug test.