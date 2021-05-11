REPORT: Nicki Minaj Crashes Crocs Website After Posting Scandalous Photo

Rapper Nicki Minaj reportedly crashed the Crocs website after she shared a scandalous photo while wearing the rubber slip-ons.

Minaj shared a photo of herself wearing nothing but a pair of hot pink Crocs to social media on Monday. You can see it here.

“Friday,” Minaj captioned the photos. (RELATED: Justin Bieber Releases New Line Of Crocs)

Nicki Minaj single-handedly caused a 4,900% spike in Pink Crocs sales, according to reports.https://t.co/G24ZJVhIcZ — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) May 11, 2021

It seems as if the photo could be a promotion for her own line of Crocs, or possibly a new song. Minaj wouldn’t be the first celebrity to launch a line of her own crocs. Musicians including Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Bad Bunny have all released their own lines.

Did they spike Crocs sales though, just by showing off a pair in a photo? It’s unclear, but Minaj gave the company a 4,900% spike in sales of pink Crocs, The Sole Supplier reported.

That’s an outrageous number and a good indication that Minaj should have her own line of Crocs.

I’m not sure I’m ready to jump back on the Crocs chain. I know they’ve become popular again, but I can’t get past the shoe itself. Maybe one day.