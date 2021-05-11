OJ Simpson Admits He Was Not A Fan Of Liz Cheney … Until Now

O.J. Simpson has spoken out in defense of House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney and said she “stands up for truth” and that’s what’s important.

“I gotta admit, I was not a fan of Liz Cheney,” Simpson explained in a clip posted on Twitter to his hundreds of thousands of followers about the Republican representative from Wyoming. The comments were noted by the New York Post in piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: OJ Simpson Says It’s ‘Time To Start Talking About Football’)

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m 50-50 on her politics, but I didn’t like her,” he added.

“Then I saw a show the other day and I saw a quote by Voltaire and it said that patriotism was the enemy of mankind,” Simpson continued, while misquoting the quote.

The quote actually reads, “It is lamentable that to be a good patriot, one must become the enemy of the rest of mankind.”

The former sports broadcaster admitted that the quote got him thinking about the “Republican Party” and that Cheney has been standing up for “the truth.” (RELATED: ‘I Think She’s Got Real Problems’: GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Caught On Hot Mic Trashing Rep. Liz Cheney)

“It’s seems that that big truth and honesty, seems to be the enemy of many of these Republican politicians,” the former NFL player shared. “And Liz Cheney stands up for the truth and that’s got her a lot of heat.”

“She may lose her position in the party, she may even lose her career as a politician, but that is something to be admired,” he added. “Standing up for the truth, that’s something … right now I’m kind of a fan of Liz Cheney.”

Former President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik to replace Cheney as GOP chair amid criticism against her for voting to impeach Trump. The Wyoming Republican Party even censured her over her impeachment vote.