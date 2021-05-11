Hit Him In The ‘Balls And Gut’: Police Say Mom Pressured Son To Fight, Tapped In To Join Brawl

Police took a Florida mom into custody at 11 p.m. Friday after authorities said she egged on her son to fight another child before partaking in the exchange herself, local CBS affiliate News 6 reported.

Jamie Kensler, a 35-year-old living in Orange City, Florida, yelled at a child in her neighborhood for pushing over a basketball hoop the prior evening, according to News 6. She allegedly asked her son to leave their home to fight the child. (RELATED: Gigantic Brawl Breaks Out At The Miami International Airport In Insane Viral Video)

Records reportedly state Gensler told her son to strike the victim in the “balls and gut.” Gensler then punched the victim in the head and slapped him when he tried to leave the ground, according to News 6.

Cellphone video footage from neighbors reportedly confirms Gensler instigated the brawl. The victim suffered a cut over his right eye, and Gensler’s left knuckles were bruised, News 6 reported. She confessed to providing instructions for her son during the brawl, and added that the victim and his friends wanted her son to fight them throughout the day.

Police charged Gensler with two charges: child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.