REPORT: Members Of The Jaguars Aren’t Happy About The Team Signing Tim Tebow

Not every member of the Jacksonville Jaguars is happy about the team signing Tim Tebow.

Tebow is expected to be officially signed to a one-year deal with the Jaguars as a tight end in the coming days, and that’s apparently a problem from some unnamed individuals on the payroll. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The #Jaguars are planning to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal, per me and @TomPelissero, a deal that could be official in the next week or so. Nothing done yet. But he’ll have a chance to make the team to reunite with his mentor and college head coach Urban Meyer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2021

According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, some within the organization think the signing sends the wrong “message” to the squad, but head coach Urban Meyer thinks Tebow’s leadership is the exact kind of thing he wants in the locker room.

You can watch Darlington break it all down below.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington on Tim Tebow signing pic.twitter.com/bFh6kfbMdU — Viral Sports (@NotScTop10plays) May 11, 2021

Well, we all knew this was going to happen. People were already complaining on Twitter about Tebow returning to the NFL before Colin Kaepernick, and now people within the franchise aren’t happy.

Learn to accept it because it’s happening. Tim Tebow is going to be a member of the Jaguars, and that’s great news for NFL fans.

It’ll either be a smashing success or a complete failure. I have no idea. Only time will tell, but it’s happening.

For years, Tim Tebow resisted a shift to tight end. Now at 33 years old, Tebow could return to his hometown team. https://t.co/LuZRijFJfN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

Trust me when I say none of this will matter as long as the Jaguars are winning. When you win, all your problems disappear. When Tebow is out there dominating, people will regret their previous feelings!