REPORT: Kiefer Sutherland Will Star In An Espionage Drama On Paramount+

Kiefer Sutherland will star in an upcoming show on Paramount+.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the former “24” star will star in an untitled espionage drama for the streaming platform. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

THR describes the show as a drama that “revolves around private espionage operative James Weir (Sutherland) who is in the midst of a battle over the preservation of democracy in a world at odds with misinformation, behavioral manipulation, the surveillance state and the interests that control the extraordinary powers.”

The ’24’ and ‘Designated Survivor’ grad will exec produce and star in an espionage drama that has been ordered straight to series at Paramount+ https://t.co/1MDsguL5Rj — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 11, 2021

Honestly, this doesn’t get me as fired up as I thought it would when I first read the news that Sutherland was coming back in a spy drama.

We’re talking about the guy who played Jack Bauer. Excitement should be through the roof right now.

Yet, when I read the description from THR, I didn’t really love it all. It sounds like a TV show written by talking heads on TV, and nobody has time for that.

If you’re putting Kiefer Sutherland in a spy show, then he needs to just be shooting people left and right. It’s not hard to figure out.

The formula that made “24” a gigantic success isn’t hard to figure out. Blow some stuff up, shoot some guns, throw us some twists and kill some bad guys.

Hopefully, I’m wrong, but I’m not holding my breath for this to be great.