Rapper Soulja Boy Facing Lawsuit From Ex-Girlfriend For Sexual Battery, Assault

A former ex-girlfriend sued rapper Soulja Boy for sexual battery and assault in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, claimed Soulja Boy physically assaulted her while she was pregnant with their child in 2015, TMZ reported Tuesday. She claimed the couple was having a conversation when Soulja Boy became angry and began to punch her and kick her, the lawsuit obtained by TMZ said.

Jane Doe alleged Soulja Boy repeatedly kicked her in the stomach while she was laying on the ground and claimed that she later had a miscarriage, TMZ reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Former Assistant Accuses Soulja Boy Of Sexual Assault, Claims He Held Her Hostage)

The couple reportedly dated in 2009 and again from 2014 until 2019 when Jane Doe could “no longer stand the abuse,” Page Six reported.

Jane Doe claimed Soulja Boy physically attacked her again in 2017 when he thought she was going to leave him and again in 2018. The alleged attack in 2018 was caught on camera, according to Jane Doe. She also described an incident that took place in 2019 where Soulja Boy allegedly choked her and threatened to kill her if she didn’t get back together with him, TMZ reported.

Soulja Boy Accused of Raping, Beating and Holding Former Personal Assistant Hostage in Lawsuit​ https://t.co/vQt6cLj3TS — People (@people) January 21, 2021

A former assistant of the rapper has also sued him for sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment and more.