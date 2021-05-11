Emergency Declared In Israeli Town As Mayor Compares Violence To The Nazi’s ‘Kristallnacht’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of emergency in the city of Lod which has been pummeled by dozens of rockets from Hamas, according to reports.

As Israelis and Arabs violently clash in the city, Netanyahu declared a state of emergency, according to The Times of Israel. Three synagogues and shops have been set ablaze, with vehicles burning on the streets, the outlet reported.

Mayor of Lod, Yair Revivo, compared the hostile situation to the 1938 Kristallnacht, which translates to the Night of Broken Glass when Nazis burned down synagogues, vandalized Jewish businesses and killed nearly 100 Jews.

“This is Kristallnacht in Lod,” Revivo reportedly said. “I have called on the prime minister to declare a state of emergency in Lod. To call in the IDF. To impose a curfew. To restore quiet … There is a failure of governance … This is a significant incident – an Intifada of Arab Israelis. All the work we have done here for years [on coexistence] has gone down the drain.”

Revivo also said a “civil war” is breaking out, according to the report.

“All of Israel should know, this is a complete loss of control. This is unthinkable. Synagogues are being burned. Hundreds of cars set alight,” he reportedly said. “Civil war has erupted in Lod.” (RELATED: Andrew Yang Shows Support For Israel, Sparks #YangSupportsGenocide On Twitter)

A resident of the city, Shiloh Fried said “gangs of Arab youths are going street to street, burning stores, smashing windows … Jewish families are huddled at home, terrified of going out … Their cars are being set alight outside … Police are nowhere to be seen,” according to The Times of Israel.

Videos posted to Twitter appear to show a synagogue being burned to the ground in Lod.

Another video posted to Twitter appears to show a restaurant being set on fire.

מסעדת אורי בורי בעיר העתיקה בעכו הוצתה@CBeyar pic.twitter.com/mB9y8GI9ol — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 11, 2021

Another tweet captures the chaos unfolding in the streets.

לוד מאבדת שליטה pic.twitter.com/DznEpQJN9W — Roie Simhi ???????? רועי שמחי (@RoieSimhi) May 11, 2021

Situation getting out of hand in Lod. An Arab citizen shoots at Israeli police with an automatic weapon. #Israel pic.twitter.com/nxPfcAh14V — Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) May 11, 2021

Central and western Israel have been under attack from the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas for more than a day. The group began indiscriminately firing rockets around 6:00 p.m. Monday, with more than 700 rockets fired from Gaza, according to reports. Most of the rockets have been intercepted by Israel’s missile defense system known as the Iron Dome.

The recent barrage of rockets was in retaliation against Israel, which fired rockets toward Gaza in response to an earlier round of rocket fire from Palestine. At least 32 people have been killed and more than 200 injured in Gaza, the Associated Press reported.

Netanyahu vowed that a price will be paid for those carrying out the attacks.

“Hamas and Islamic Jihad have paid and will pay a very heavy price for their aggression,” Netanyahu said, according to The Times of Israel. “I say here this evening: their blood is on their own hands.”