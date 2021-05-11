‘Today’ Show Host Dylan Dreyer Announces Life-Changing News She’s Expecting Again

“Today” show host Dylan Dreyer announced life-changing news that she and her husband Brian Fichera are expecting their third child, a boy.

The big surprise came during the NBC morning show when she passed out a box of cinnamon rolls to her co-host. When they lifted the lid it spelled out the words “BOY,” the outlet noted in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Dylan Dreyer Announces Pregnancy After Sharing Her Experience With Miscarriage)

The co-anchor and meteorologist announced on the show that she was once again expecting during a cooking segment with her son. The couple has two other sons, 4-year-old Calvin and 1-year-old Oliver.

Dylan Dreyer Is Pregnant! Today Show Star Expecting Third Child After Secondary Infertility​ https://t.co/UgyWtcpVQB — People (@people) May 11, 2021

“I’m holding my stomach and I don’t have to hold it in anymore,” Dreyer joked, according to People magazine. (RELATED: Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Her Multiple Miscarriages)

Watch the sweet moment @DylanDreyerNBC revealed she’s pregnant with her third child! pic.twitter.com/CNNSmLCwQq — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 11, 2021

“We really enjoy having kids,” she added. “Calvin and Ollie, they’re so much fun. And we’re like, ‘Let’s try for a third.’ And it wasn’t happening so we said, ‘Let’s forget it, let’s move on.’ And then, of course, surprise!” (RELATED: Meghan McCain Reveals That She Had A Miscarriage)

“It’s fun to add another boy to the mix!” Dylan explained during the third hour of the show. “I don’t have to add any toys!”

“The holidays are going to be bananas!” she added.

Dryer previously made headlines when she spoke to Chris Pratt’s wife Katherine Schwarzenegger about the difficulty of letting go of breastfeeding her second child, and how she found a company to make her a necklace with her breast milk.