‘It Was Very Emotional’: Tom Cruise Defends His Screaming COVID-19 Rant To ‘Mission Impossible’ Crew

Tom Cruise defended his screaming COVID-19 rant against his “Mission Impossible” crew that went viral, calling it “very emotional.”

“I said what I said,” the 58-year-old actor told Empire Magazine in a piece published on Monday. “There was a lot at stake at that point.”

“But it wasn’t my entire crew,” he added. “I had the crew leave the set, and it was just select people.”

Tom Cruise breaks his silence about his massive rant on the ‘MISSION IMPOSSIBLE 7’ set — “I said what I said.” “There was a lot at stake at that point. But it wasn’t my entire crew. I had the crew leave the set & it was just select people.” (via: https://t.co/McnmZc9eR6) pic.twitter.com/5O92wrKstg — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 11, 2021

The superstar actor explained how filming after that was “never shut down again” and added “here we are, continuing to film,” Fox News reported. (RELATED: Tom Cruise Apparently Hurt During Filming Of ‘M:I-6’ In London [VIDEO])

“All those emotions were going through my mind,” Cruise shared. “And for the whole crew to know that we’d started rolling on a movie was just a huge relief… It was very emotional.” (RELATED: Tom Cruise And Elon Musk Working Together On Movie Being Shot In Space)

In case you missed it, the “Top Gun” star can be heard in the clip below yelling at some members of the crew who reportedly broke COVID-19 protocols in place due to the pandemic.

WATCH:

“They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us,” The “Mission Impossible” star screamed. “We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf–kers.”

“If I see you do it again, you’re f–king gone,” he added. “And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f–king do it again.”

“That’s it,” Cruise continued. “No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f–king homes because our industry is shut down. We are not shutting this f–king movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f–king gone.”