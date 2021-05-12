Alcohol-To-Go Is Now The Official Law Of The Land In Texas

Alcohol-to-go is officially the law of the land in Texas.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Texas government allowed restaurants to fulfill alcohol-to-go orders. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, it’s permanent.

Alcohol-to-go sales can continue after May 1. From what I hear from Texans, we may just let this keep on going forever.#txlege https://t.co/ossCXyNuPd — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 29, 2020

Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday afternoon that he was signing a law to cement the temporary measure.

Alcohol to-go is now LAW in Texas! Thank you to my partners in the legislature for getting this to my desk.#txlege pic.twitter.com/iPDrbjGwF1 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 12, 2021

Is there any governor in America dumb enough to not sign such a bill into law? Who wants to run for re-election after telling people they couldn’t have alcohol-to-go.

This is the definition of a no-brainer on Abbott’s part.

Alcohol-to-go makes way too much sense to not be legal across the country. Obviously, I’m not advocating for making stupid decisions like drinking and driving.

Wait until you get home, but there’s no reason it shouldn’t be legal. If you can order a takeout burger, then why can’t you order a few beers?

Props to Governor Abbott for making the smart and correct choice.