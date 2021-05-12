Editorial

Alcohol-To-Go Is Now The Official Law Of The Land In Texas

Beer (Credit: Shutterstock/NaturalBox)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Alcohol-to-go is officially the law of the land in Texas.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Texas government allowed restaurants to fulfill alcohol-to-go orders. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, it’s permanent.

Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday afternoon that he was signing a law to cement the temporary measure.

Is there any governor in America dumb enough to not sign such a bill into law? Who wants to run for re-election after telling people they couldn’t have alcohol-to-go.

This is the definition of a no-brainer on Abbott’s part.

Alcohol-to-go makes way too much sense to not be legal across the country. Obviously, I’m not advocating for making stupid decisions like drinking and driving.

Wait until you get home, but there’s no reason it shouldn’t be legal. If you can order a takeout burger, then why can’t you order a few beers?

Props to Governor Abbott for making the smart and correct choice.