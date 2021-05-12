Former NFL Player Brandon Spikes Tells People To Stop With The ‘Race Bullsh*t’ When Talking About Tim Tebow

Former NFL player Brandon Spikes isn’t happy with the way people are talking about Tim Tebow.

Tebow will reportedly sign a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end, and some people aren't pleased. In fact, many on Twitter complained that the Florida Heisman winner returned to the NFL prior to Colin Kaepernick.

People Are Upset Tim Tebow Is Back In The NFL Instead Of Colin Kaepernick https://t.co/PfT1kjSJQY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 11, 2021

Spikes, who played college football for the Gators with Tebow, doesn’t want to hear it. He tweeted Tuesday, “I’m gonna call Urb and see if i can get a job as the head Equipment Manager for the jaguars lol. So y’all can stop pulling this race bullshit! This ain’t that. It’s all about their relationship built people.”

I’m gonna call Urb and see if i can get a job as the head Equipment Manager for the jaguars lol. So y’all can stop pulling this race bullshit! This ain’t that. It’s all about their relationship built people. ????????‍♂️ — BrandonSpikes55 (@brandonspikes55) May 11, 2021

Shessh why sooo much hate for my bruh Tebow ? ????????‍♂️ — BrandonSpikes55 (@brandonspikes55) May 11, 2021

Well, it really doesn’t get much more blunt than that, and Spikes is also 100% correct. Tebow returning to the NFL as a tight end has nothing to do with race, and it’s not comparable to Kaepernick.

Did Kaep try to switch positions to get back into the NFL? No, he didn’t. Tebow has also stayed in shape by playing baseball, and he’s by all accounts ready to roll.

His college coach is now the head coach of the only team to give him a tryout. His coach knows he is a hard working and team oriented athlete that would be happy to play a role. Why are y’all still confused?!? — BrandonSpikes55 (@brandonspikes55) May 11, 2021

He’s also going to be on a one-year deal. It’s not like the Jaguars are handing him a bag. He could be cut at any time.

All he’s getting is a chance.

I love it. Congratulations @TimTebow Do your best and continue to be a great role model #gojags #GoGators pic.twitter.com/q3ny8A4qZ9 — BrandonSpikes55 (@brandonspikes55) May 11, 2021

If for no other reason, I hope Tebow makes the team and does well. The meltdowns will be epic, and I’m not even a Jaguars fan.

I just want it to happen to see people flip the hell out.

Props to Spikes for keeping it real and defending his friend. The world could use a bit more of that.