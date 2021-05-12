Editorial

Former NFL Player Brandon Spikes Tells People To Stop With The ‘Race Bullsh*t’ When Talking About Tim Tebow

ST. LOUIS, MO - NOVEMBER 18: Quarterback Tim Tebow #15 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome on November 18, 2012 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by David Welker/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Former NFL player Brandon Spikes isn’t happy with the way people are talking about Tim Tebow.

Tebow will reportedly sign a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end, and some people aren’t pleased. In fact, many on Twitter complained that the Florida Heisman winner returned to the NFL prior to Colin Kaepernick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Spikes, who played college football for the Gators with Tebow, doesn’t want to hear it. He tweeted Tuesday, “I’m gonna call Urb and see if i can get a job as the head Equipment Manager for the jaguars lol. So y’all can stop pulling this race bullshit! This ain’t that. It’s all about their relationship built people.”

Well, it really doesn’t get much more blunt than that, and Spikes is also 100% correct. Tebow returning to the NFL as a tight end has nothing to do with race, and it’s not comparable to Kaepernick.

Did Kaep try to switch positions to get back into the NFL? No, he didn’t. Tebow has also stayed in shape by playing baseball, and he’s by all accounts ready to roll.

He’s also going to be on a one-year deal. It’s not like the Jaguars are handing him a bag. He could be cut at any time.

All he’s getting is a chance.

If for no other reason, I hope Tebow makes the team and does well. The meltdowns will be epic, and I’m not even a Jaguars fan.

I just want it to happen to see people flip the hell out.

Props to Spikes for keeping it real and defending his friend. The world could use a bit more of that.