Conor McGregor Lands At Top Of Forbes’ List Of Highest-Paid Athletes In The World

Forbes released its list of the world’s highest-paid athletes Wednesday and professional boxer Conor McGregor made it to the top this year.

McGregor landed at the number one spot with a net worth of $180 million, Forbes reported.

The other nine athletes who made the list include Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Dak Prescott, LeBron James, Neymar, Roger Federer, Lewis Hamilton, Tom Brady and Kevin Durant. (RELATED: Dallas Cowboys Top Forbes’ List Of Most Valuable Sports Teams)

Federer landed at the top of the list in 2020 with $106 million in pre-tax earnings. This year the tennis star landed at number seven with $90 million.

Messi was number one in 2019, while earning $127 million that year, as previously reported. In 2021, he brought in $130 million, according to Forbes.

The only person on this list that surprises me is Prescott. Him being on the list really just emphasizes that you don’t have to be the best in the industry to be paid the most.

Prescott signed a four-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys in March worth $160 million. However, the team only won six games in the 2020-21 season. Still, the Dallas Cowboys topped the list of Forbes’ most valuable sports team.

Just something weird going on there.

Most of the athletes on this year’s list have remained on the list over the past years.