American COVID-19 Deaths Hit Lowest Rate In More Than A Year

Deaths from COVID-19 in the United States have fallen to the lowest daily rate since April 2020.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 643 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the 7-day moving average of deaths to 586. It’s the first time the average has fallen below 600 since July 5, 2020, when the rate hit 599.

COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have tumbled to an average of around 600 per day — the lowest level in 10 months — with the number of lives lost dropping to single digits in well over half the states and hitting zero on some days.https://t.co/XXABaR8ixe — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) May 12, 2021

586 is the lowest 7-day average since April 1, 2020, according to CDC data. The new rate represents a nearly 83% decline from a peak of 3,423 deaths per day in mid-January. (RELATED: Reporter Questions Biden On Why He’s Wearing A Mask Around Other Vaccinated People)

Daily new cases have plummeted as well, reaching 36,832 per day, the lowest average since Sep. 14. That’s down more than 85% from a peak of 249,791 in mid-January.

The downturn is driven by a growing number of Americans who have been vaccinated or obtained natural immunity. More than 32 million Americans have had confirmed cases of the virus, granting some level of immunity from becoming seriously ill from it again.

More than 154 million Americans have received at least one shot of a vaccine. Nearly 118 million people have been fully vaccinated. That’s almost half the adults in the entire country.

Despite the positive trends, CDC guidance on COVID-19 mitigation measures is still cautious. The agency still recommends that vaccinated individuals wear masks indoors, and cautions against mixed gatherings of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals outside without masks. (RELATED: ‘Unfair And Cruel’: One Of Fauci’s Own Scientists Reportedly Slams CDC’s Incoming Summer Camp Rules)

A recent report from The New York Times found that as few as 0.1% of COVID-19 cases can safely be linked to outdoor transmission.

After a long period of stagnation, hospitalizations in the U.S. have begun falling as well. As of Sunday, 28,529 Americans were hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s the lowest total since mid-October.