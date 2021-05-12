Trump Celebrates Cheney’s Demotion, Says The Rep Has No Place In Politics

Former President Donald Trump issued several statements Wednesday celebrating Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney’s ouster from a GOP leadership role.

The two statements came before and immediately after the news of a behind-closed-doors vote that unseated Cheney from her role as party conference chair.

“The Republicans in the House of Representatives have a great opportunity today to rid themselves of a poor leader, a major Democrat talking point, a warmonger, and a person with absolutely no personality or heart,” Trump claimed in the statement immediately prior to the Wednesday vote.

“As a representative of the Great State of Wyoming, Liz Cheney is bad for our Country and bad for herself”

“Almost everyone in the Republican Party, including 90% of Wyoming, looks forward to her ouster—and that includes me!,” he added.

His remarks came after announcement of the results of a recent poll where half of Republican voters voiced their support for Cheney’s removal from the position.

The second statement, sent out right after the vote’s results, saw Trump further condemn Cheney, whom he accused of sympathizing with Democrats. (REALTED: Liz Cheney Ousted From Republican Leadership Role)

“She has no personality or anything good having to do with politics or our Country. She is a talking point for Democrats, whether that means the Border, the gas lines, inflation, or destroying our economy,” Trump wrote in the second statement.

“I look forward to soon watching her as a Paid Contributor on CNN or MSDNC!,” Trump said, referring to his belief that MSNBC is a functionary of the Democrat National Convention.

Cheney, who is up for reelection in 2022, came under harsh criticism for voting in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump. She later slammed Trump and Republicans over false claims of voter fraud, saying they were “poisoning our democratic system” in a tweet from May 3.