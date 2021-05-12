Editorial

Vicious Football Hit Between Little Kids Goes Viral

Football Hit (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/Zeekncashe/status/1392179006263513089)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
A football hit has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

In a video tweeted by @Zeekncashe, two kids with a size mismatch were doing a hitting drill, and the larger child sent the smaller one airborne. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Following the brutal hit, the small kid looked like he wasn’t even able to properly get up. Watch the scary moment below.

I don’t know what to tell you if you think this video is cool. It’s not at all, and the moron who put this kid in danger should be fired.

Football is a dangerous and violent sport, but we shouldn’t be teaching very young kids this kind of nonsense.

You know what you do when you’re a young kid playing football? You learn the basics. You learn how to block, catch, throw, run and other stuff like that.

You don’t line up kids with a size mismatch and let them get destroyed.

I love football, but this is completely unacceptable. If I was a parent, I would be going ballistic at the blatant disregard for player safety.

There’s literally no better way to make sure parents don’t let their kids play football than garbage like this.