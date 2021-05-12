Vicious Football Hit Between Little Kids Goes Viral

A football hit has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

In a video tweeted by @Zeekncashe, two kids with a size mismatch were doing a hitting drill, and the larger child sent the smaller one airborne. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Following the brutal hit, the small kid looked like he wasn’t even able to properly get up. Watch the scary moment below.

Are they too young to be doing this drill? pic.twitter.com/lA8G9U86Wx — Young Black Jesus (@Zeekncashe) May 11, 2021

I don’t know what to tell you if you think this video is cool. It’s not at all, and the moron who put this kid in danger should be fired.

Football is a dangerous and violent sport, but we shouldn’t be teaching very young kids this kind of nonsense.

Words cannot begin to express my anger watching this clip…this is not football & whoever put this idiotic drill together & allowed an obvious mismatch should never be allowed near a football field or youth sports forever! This is child abuse disguised as competition https://t.co/hxFmECY2fS — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) May 12, 2021

You know what you do when you’re a young kid playing football? You learn the basics. You learn how to block, catch, throw, run and other stuff like that.

You don’t line up kids with a size mismatch and let them get destroyed.

Anyone who’s teaching kids—especially kids that age—to lead with their heads when they hit should not be coaching football. https://t.co/4B046hTvjv — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 11, 2021

I love football, but this is completely unacceptable. If I was a parent, I would be going ballistic at the blatant disregard for player safety.

This is one of the dumbest things I have ever seen in youth sports.

1-they look to be like 7-8 years old. There’s not need to be doing anything close to this

2-one if OBVIOUSLY outmatched and that’s on the coach

3-whoever put this drill together should face consequences — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) May 11, 2021

There’s literally no better way to make sure parents don’t let their kids play football than garbage like this.