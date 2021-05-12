US

Woman Charged For Allegedly Shooting Mom, Kidnapping 6-Week-Old Twins

Brianna Lyman Reporter
A Georgia woman has been charged for allegedly shooting a young mom and then kidnapping the victim’s six-week-old newborn twins, authorities said.

Officers received a call Tuesday around 10:20 a.m., for a shooting in the 1500 block of NE 36th Street and found 23-year-old Gabrielle Rodgers suffering from gunshot wounds, Savannah Police Department said. Rodgers was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Authorities discovered Angela Montgomery, 23, shot Rodgers before fleeing the scene of the crime with Rodgers’ twin sons, Matto and Lorenzo.

Authorities managed to track down Montgomery hours later at a residence on St. Andrews Road in Lost Plantation in Rincon. Both infants were found “unharmed but were transported to a hospital for a medical evaluation,” police said.

“What happened today is every mother’s worst nightmare,” Chief Roy Minter said. “We are so thankful that Matto and Lorenzo were located quickly and were ultimately unharmed. This was an all hands on deck approach.” (RELATED: Authorities Arrest Man After He Allegedly Kidnapped Infant Son, Dragged Mother To Her Death With Car)

“Savannah Police Department, and I’m sure the rest of the city, hopes to see the children’s mother make a full recovery and be reunited with her sons as soon as possible,” he continued.

Montgomery faces one count of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping, according to police.