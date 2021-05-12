Woman Charged For Allegedly Shooting Mom, Kidnapping 6-Week-Old Twins

A Georgia woman has been charged for allegedly shooting a young mom and then kidnapping the victim’s six-week-old newborn twins, authorities said.

Officers received a call Tuesday around 10:20 a.m., for a shooting in the 1500 block of NE 36th Street and found 23-year-old Gabrielle Rodgers suffering from gunshot wounds, Savannah Police Department said. Rodgers was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Authorities discovered Angela Montgomery, 23, shot Rodgers before fleeing the scene of the crime with Rodgers’ twin sons, Matto and Lorenzo.

#SPDAlert SPD is looking for a black female possibly named Kathleen(photo from previous day). She has 6-week-old boys named Matto and Lorenzo who were taken during a shooting on NE 36th Street. She is traveling in a white sedan possibly a Kia Optima. Anyone with info call 911! pic.twitter.com/2LZU0Z4dZz — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) May 11, 2021

Authorities managed to track down Montgomery hours later at a residence on St. Andrews Road in Lost Plantation in Rincon. Both infants were found “unharmed but were transported to a hospital for a medical evaluation,” police said.

UPDATE: Matto and Lorenzo are safe in the arms of officers after being taken from their home in Savannah earlier today. The suspect is in custody. More details will be available later today. Thank you to everyone who shared our post and called in tips! pic.twitter.com/6j6CQlQge5 — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) May 11, 2021

“What happened today is every mother’s worst nightmare,” Chief Roy Minter said. “We are so thankful that Matto and Lorenzo were located quickly and were ultimately unharmed. This was an all hands on deck approach.” (RELATED: Authorities Arrest Man After He Allegedly Kidnapped Infant Son, Dragged Mother To Her Death With Car)

“Savannah Police Department, and I’m sure the rest of the city, hopes to see the children’s mother make a full recovery and be reunited with her sons as soon as possible,” he continued.

Montgomery faces one count of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping, according to police.