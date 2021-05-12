Musician Grimes Says She Was Hospitalized For A Panic Attack

Musician Grimes revealed she was hospitalized for a panic attack.

Grimes shared a photo Tuesday of herself and musician Miley Cyrus from Saturday’s “Saturday Night Live” appearance. The “Oblivion” singer revealed she was late to share her photos because she was hospitalized. (RELATED: Grimes Shows Off Enormous And Painful Back Tattoo)

“Forgot to post these cuz I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday which tbh was quite scary and I suppose it’s a good time to start therapy,” Grimes wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☘︎????????????????????????࿎ (@grimes)

“But nonetheless – wowwwww @mileycyrus is good live and so chill!” Grimes added. “So grateful to the SNL team for being so kind and letting me sneak in as princess peach snd so proud of my beautiful E (which I know will upset the grimes fans so I apologize in advance) but he killed it.”

It’s unclear exactly when Grimes’ panic attack occurred.

Musk hosted Saturday’s episode of “Saturday Night Live.” He drew 7.3 million viewers, ABC News reported. His episode is the third most-watched episode this season, behind Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock’s episodes, according to the outlet.

Musk also revealed he has Asperger’s during the episode.