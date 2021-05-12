Hamas Official Reportedly Tells People To Buy Knives And Cut Jews’ Heads Off

A senior Hamas official reportedly told Jerusalem residents to buy knives to behead Jews in a recent video.

“People of Jerusalem, we want you to cut off the heads of the Jews with knives,” Hamas Political Bureau member and former Minister of the Interior Fathi Hammad said during a public address on May 7, according to a translation from MEMRI TV and independently checked by the Daily Caller. “With your hand, cut their artery from here. A knife costs five shekels. Buy a knife, sharpen it, put it there, and just cut off [their heads]. It costs just five shekels.”

Senior Hamas Official Fathi Hammad to Palestinians in Jerusalem: Buy 5-Shekel Knives and Cut Off the Heads of the Jews #Hamas @StateDept #terrorism #Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/dTTOaOqa5H — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) May 10, 2021

"With those five shekels, you will humiliate the Jewish state," Hammad continued.

“The Jews have spread corruption and acted with arrogance, and their moment of reckoning has come. The moment of destruction at your hands has arrived,” he added, according to the translation.

New York Democratic State Assemblyman and head of Americans Against Antisemitism said the video incited the recent attacks by Hamas against Israel.

This week’s events are part of a wave of terror led by the terrorist organization Hamas, resulting from reckless and irresponsible incitement to commit violence. Senior members of the terrorist organization Hamas have made public calls for violence. https://t.co/N433YfjNKB — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 10, 2021

A lieutenant colonel in the Israel Defense Force Maurice Hirsch tweeted, “These are the people who were going to take part in, and win, the PA elections. #SheikhJarrah is a subterfuge.”

Listen to Senior Hamas Official Fathi Hammad call on to Palestinians in Jerusalem to “Buy 5-Shekel Knives and cut off the heads of the Jews.” These are the people who were going to take part in, and win, the PA elections.#SheikhJarrah is a subterfuge!https://t.co/dEOWc6ZMVE — Maurice Hirsch, Adv. ???????? עו”ד מוריס הירש (@MauriceHirsch4) May 10, 2021

Sheikh Jarrah is a neighborhood in East Jerusalem where a group of four Palestinian families are facing eviction, the Jewish Journal reported. The eviction has reportedly triggered the recent wave of attacks against Israel.

Hamas has fired more than 1,000 rockets into central and southern Israel since Monday night. At least five Israeli citizens have been killed and more than 200 injured, CNN reported. At least 48 people are dead in Gaza and more than 300 injured, according to the report.

A majority of the rockets have been intercepted by Israel’s missile defense system known as the Iron Dome.