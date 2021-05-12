Instagram Launches Space For ‘Up To 4 Pronouns’ On Profiles

Instagram launched a spot featuring gender pronouns on your profile.

“Add pronouns to your profile,” Instagram wrote Tuesday on Twitter. “The new field is available in a few countries, with plans for more.”

Check it out:

"ICYMI: now you can add pronouns to your profile," Instagram added Wednesday. "Add up to 4 pronouns and edit or remove them any time. You can also choose to display pronouns to only people who follow you."

It’s unclear which countries have access to the feature, although People magazine reported it is available in the United States.

“When having a conversation, people use pronouns to refer to someone without using their name,” the app said in the Help Center, People magazine reported. “You can add up to four pronouns to your Instagram profile to help others refer to you.”

Pronouns available to choose from include she/her, he/him, they/them, xe/xem/xyr, ze/hir/hirs, thon/thons, ey/em/eir and fae/faer/faers, according to People magazine. If a user does not find their preferred pronoun on the list they can submit a request to Instagram.