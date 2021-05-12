Jay-Z, Tina Turner Included In 2021 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Class

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced the 2021 induction class Wednesday.

Jay-Z, The Go-Gos, Tina Turner, Todd Rundgren, Carole King and the Foo Fighters made it into the 2021 class.

“This diverse class of talented Inductees reflects the Rock Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture,” John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement on the website. “It will make for an unforgettable live celebration of music in October at this year’s Induction Ceremony in Cleveland.” (RELATED: Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Reveals List Of 2021 Nominees)

The entire list of nominees included Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, Iron Maiden, Chaka Khan, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine and Dionne Warwick.

Jay-Z and the Foo Fighters were both chosen for induction in their first year of eligibility, Vulture reported. Meanwhile, Turner, King and David Grohl of the Foo Fighters will be inducted for the second time.

I think it’s pretty cool that Jay-Z is being inducted in his first year. I’m not that surprised. He’s one of the most successful rappers in the industry and was the first hip-hop artist to become a billionaire, as previously reported.