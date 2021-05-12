Machine Gun Kelly Talks About Time He Showed Up With A Gun At Megan Fox’s House For An Enemy ‘That Didn’t Exist’

Machine Gun Kelly talked about the time he showed up with a gun at Megan Fox’s house to battle an enemy “that didn’t exist” and joked they needed “Ghostbusters.”

“Early on in our relationship, she [Fox] had moved into that house and the outside doors were [opening and shutting],” the 31-year-old superstar rapper, born Colson Baker, explained during his appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” (RELATED: Rapper Machine Gun Kelly: White Culture Kills Artists)

“She called me,” he added. “She [had] locked herself in the bedroom. I came through and I had a weapon to make sure that everyone was safe. So I went through the house with the weapon.” (RELATED: Megan Fox Is Single Again After Brian Austin Green Confirms Separation)

WATCH:

“To shoot a ghost?” Ellen hilariously replied, to which Kelly laughed and agreed.

“We realized we needed Ghostbusters,” he explained. “What I had was not going to defeat whatever enemy was in this house.”

“That realization came later, ’cause at first I was looking for a culprit that we later found out didn’t exist,” he added, before sharing how Fox’s house reportedly isn’t the only haunted one in their relationship.

“Everyone that comes to my house and stays past 7 p.m. they are always like ‘yeah, there is definitely something in your kitchen,”‘ the rapper said. “And then I realized I think they are just … high ghosts so they are always making ghost snacks or washing ghost dishes. Like they are only doing pantry or refrigerator things.”