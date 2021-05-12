Five Star Recruit Patrick Baldwin Jr. Commits To UW-Milwaukee Over Duke

UW-Milwaukee has pulled off one of the greatest recruiting coups in the history of college basketball.

Five star recruit Patrick Baldwin Jr., who is a top five player in America and a surefire NBA player, announced Wednesday morning that he committed to the Panthers over Duke.

His father, also named Pat, is currently the head coach at UW-Milwaukee.

In case you’re wondering just how insane this situation is, Baldwin held offers from Duke, Michigan, UNC, Kansas, Wisconsin, Florida, Kentucky, UCLA and just about every other major program you can name.

Yet, he chose to stay home and play mid-major basketball for his dad.

This is a serious question. Is Patrick Baldwin Jr. the greatest player to play mid-major basketball coming out of high school?

Steph Curry is obviously the best player ever to come out of mid-major basketball, but he also wasn’t heavily recruited.

Baldwin could have gone to any school in the country, and he still chose to play for the Panthers.

There’s also just something awesome about choosing to ignore all the big dogs to play for your dad. UW-Milwaukee has to be the heavy favorite right now to win the Horizon.

I mean, how the hell couldn’t they be? They have a guy who might be the first overall pick in the draft at some point, and he’s going to be dominating the guys he’s up against.

I can’t wait to see what this kid’s stats are once next season starts. The numbers are going to be unreal.