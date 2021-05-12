Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Announce Years-Long Global Partnership With Procter And Gamble

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced a new years-long global partnership Tuesday with Procter and Gamble.

The news was shared through a press release on the Archewell Foundation’s website.

“Based on shared values, the partnership will focus on gender equality, more inclusive online spaces, and resilience and impact through sport,” the press release said. “It will build on joint aspirations, most recently demonstrated by our work together in support of Global Citizen’s “VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World,” an event that inspired vaccine confidence worldwide and mobilized more than $300 million in the push for greater global access to COVID-19 vaccines.” (RELATED: Prince Harry Joins BetterUp In A ‘Meaningful And Meaty’ Role As Chief Impact Officer)

“Based on shared values, this partnership is focused on doing more (and doing better, together) for communities, for equality, and for our global collective wellbeing — one compassionate act at a time.”

The new partnership follows a series of others announced by the royal couple. Markle and Prince Harry announced partnerships with Netflix and Spotify at the end of 2020.

The couple recently revealed their first project with Netflix would be a docu-series titled “Heart Of Invictus,” produced by Archewell Productions.

“As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with The Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service,” Prince Harry said in a statement at the time.