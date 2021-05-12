Raiders Vs. Ravens Will Be The First ‘Monday Night Football’ Game Of The Season

The Raiders and Ravens will get the 2021 “Monday Night Football” slate started.

According to Adam Shefter, Baltimore will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders for the first "MNF" game of the season.

The game will take place September 13.

Before the next NFL Draft is held in Las Vegas, the season’s opening Monday Night game will be. This season’s MNF opener: Ravens at Raiders. pic.twitter.com/bCY5WuwE2R — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2021

Not a bad game at all to start the “MNF” schedule. The Ravens have Lamar Jackson playing quarterback, a ton of hype around them and are a damn good AFC team.

The Raiders are taking over Las Vegas, Jon Gruden is an electric factory and they should be solid this season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Las Vegas Raiders (@raiders)

The NFL is also trying to showcase Vegas as much as possible. Remember, the 2022 NFL draft is going to be held there after the 2020 draft scheduled for Sin City went remote.

The league has monster plans for Vegas, and it’s not hard to see why. It’s a city built for degenerates who love sports, drinking and gambling.

Now, the Raiders will get a home game as the first “MNF” matchup of the season.

The 2022 NFL Draft is now scheduled for April 28-30 in Las Vegas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 3, 2021

The rest of the entire 2021 schedule will be released Wednesday night. It should be a fun situation to monitor! All our hopes and dreams start to come together as soon as the schedule drops.