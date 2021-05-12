REPORT: Several Yankees Coaches Test Positive For Coronavirus

Multiple members of the New York Yankees staff have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Marly Rivera, at least five members of the coaching staff have tested positive for the virus. Rivera later reported that the Yankees confirmed three coaches had the virus, but didn’t confirm if the number went as high as five. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite the positive coronavirus cases, the Yankees still played Tuesday night against the Rays.

At least 5 Yankees coaches have tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/UsxRihOXfB — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) May 11, 2021

The #Yankees have now confirmed three COVID-19 positives among their staff: 1B coach Reggie Willits, 3B coach Phil Nevin and an unnamed member of the “support staff.” — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) May 12, 2021

This is just another great reminder that we’re not out of the woods just yet. When it comes to sports, the leagues around America have done a great job for the most part at dominating the virus.

In large part, it feels like sports are back to normal. We’re rolling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Yankees (@yankees)

Yet, the virus is still very real and people are still testing positive. Unfortunately, we’re not done in the war against coronavirus just yet.

Hopefully, as we continue to progress through the summer and into the fall, we hear less and less about the virus. People have truly had enough.