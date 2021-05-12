Editorial

REPORT: Several Yankees Coaches Test Positive For Coronavirus

BRONX, NY - SEPTEMBER 30: A general view of Yankee stadium, the New York logo and batter's cage during the workout in preparation for following day's opening of the American League Division Series against the Anaheim Angels at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York on September 30, 2002. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Multiple members of the New York Yankees staff have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Marly Rivera, at least five members of the coaching staff have tested positive for the virus. Rivera later reported that the Yankees confirmed three coaches had the virus, but didn’t confirm if the number went as high as five. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite the positive coronavirus cases, the Yankees still played Tuesday night against the Rays.

This is just another great reminder that we’re not out of the woods just yet. When it comes to sports, the leagues around America have done a great job for the most part at dominating the virus.

In large part, it feels like sports are back to normal. We’re rolling.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by New York Yankees (@yankees)

Yet, the virus is still very real and people are still testing positive. Unfortunately, we’re not done in the war against coronavirus just yet.

Hopefully, as we continue to progress through the summer and into the fall, we hear less and less about the virus. People have truly had enough.