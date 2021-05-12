Sources: Rep. Chip Roy Is Considering A Run Against Rep. Elise Stefanik For House Leadership

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy is reportedly considering a run against Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik for House leadership after Rep. Liz Cheney was ousted from leadership Wednesday, the Daily Caller has learned.

Two sources close to Roy told the Daily Caller that he is considering a run against Stefanik after Cheney was removed from her leadership position by a voice vote Wednesday. Behind closed doors, Republicans voted Cheney out as the third-ranking House Republican.

“While not ruling anything out, Congressman Roy has never sought a position in conference leadership. His focus is on serving Texas’ 21st Congressional district … But if the position must be filled, then this must be a contested race — not a coronation,” Roy’s office told the Daily Caller when asked about a possible run.

Former President Donald Trump slammed Cheney Monday, saying she should be ousted from House leadership and replaced by Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik. (RELATED: Trump Calls On GOP To Oust Cheney From House Leadership, Put In Stefanik)

Trump released a statement, saying Stefanik should replace Cheney as the third-ranking House Republican.

“The House GOP has a massive opportunity to upgrade this week from warmonger Liz Cheney to gifted communicator Elise Stefanik. Elise has intelligence, an endorsement from American Patriot Brandon Judd and the National Border Patrol Council, she has an A+ from the NRA, and she loves our Veterans,” Trump said in a statement.

“We need someone in Leadership who has experience flipping districts from Blue to Red as we approach the important 2022 midterms, and that’s Elise! She knows how to win, which is what we need!,” he added.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.