Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Host The Dallas Cowboys In NFL Season Opener

NBC revealed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL season opener Sept. 9.

NBC announced the match up in a press release shared Wednesday.

Tom Brady, Dak Prescott, Aaron Donald & Khalil Mack headline @NFL Kickoff game and @SNFonNBC opener on NBC & @peacockTV.https://t.co/Rs4aT07mqb — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) May 12, 2021

Sunday Night Football will kick off with a match up between the Los Angeles Rams and the Chicago Bears. (RELATED: Conor McGregor Lands At Top Of Forbes’ List Of Highest-Paid Athletes In The World)

The NFL is calling the 2021-22 season “the biggest season ever,” in a move stolen from Chris Harrison of “The Bachelor.” The new catch phrase does make me excited for some football.

It’s been months since we watched quarterback Tom Brady take home the win at Super Bowl LV, as previously reported. Brady doesn’t seem like he’s getting ready to retire any time soon, so it’ll be interesting to see if he can keep up his winning streak.

Will Brady get an eighth Super Bowl ring this year?

Meanwhile, the Cowboys didn’t have the best season in 2020-21. The team only won six games.

I’m going to go ahead and say this might not be a fair match-up, but maybe the Cowboys will pull through with a win for once. The Cowboys did used to be “America’s Team,” but now maybe Brady is “America’s Favorite Football Player.”