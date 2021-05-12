Tampa Bay Buccaneers GM Jason Licht Floats The Possibility That Tom Brady Could Play Until He’s 50

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady might have several more seasons left in him.

Brady recently agreed to an extension with the team that will keep him in the NFL until he’s at least 45, and many people thought it could be the last deal he plays out. Well, the Bucs think he could play until he’s 50. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The #Bucs have agreed to terms on a 1-year extension for QB Tom Brady, sources say, one that gives the Super Bowl champs some cap room and locks Brady in 2022. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2021

“I told him if he wants to play until he’s 50 and he’s still playing and he feels like he can still play, he can play until he’s 50,” general manager Jason Licht told Rich Eisen during a recent interview.

He’ll be 44 this coming season, so did @TomBrady give @Buccaneers GM Jason Licht any indication this latest contract extension would be his last?#NFL #NFLDraft #Bucs pic.twitter.com/FdKQws7BGQ — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 11, 2021

If Tom Brady actually plays until he’s 50, then that will simply be an unbelievable accomplishment. Most NFL careers only last a few years.

Yet, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is apparently open to playing until he hits 50. That’s just absurd.

I’m 29 and I would die if I took a hit from an NFL linebacker. Now, imagine what it’d be like for a guy who is 50 to take that same hit.

Remember when Brett Favre’s career rapidly declined with his age? Somehow, Brady has managed to seemingly outrun his age in a way that nobody else ever has.

Obviously, there’s still a long way to go before Brady hits 50, but the fact we’re even talking about it is just downright incredible. Let us know in the comments if you think the NFL legend will be able to make it that long in the league!